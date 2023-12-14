TMC demands Shah’s resignation, PM Modi’s clarification in Parl

Kolkata: Condemning the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs from Parliament for allegedly raising questions on Wednesday’s security breach inside the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on this “intelligence failure” on the floor of the House.



On Thursday, addressing a Press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed it came to light that about 301 security personnel were supposed to have been present to guard the Parliament on Wednesday but only 176 were on duty. “Where were the rest? Protecting BJP leaders? Half the central forces are being engaged in the personal security of BJP leaders,” he remarked.

Both TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja demanded that Amit Shah must resign for this “intelligence failure” which led to the security breach at the new Parliament building. They remarked that a large amount of people’s money was spent on the new Parliament building and yet its security situation became apparent when the two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters.

Panja said: “It has been 24 hours and yet the Prime Minister of the country is silent. Narendra Modi must speak on this security breach on the Parliament floor instead of running away.

We are acquainted with his selective silence which was also apparent during the Manipur riots.”

She said that the TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was accused of jeopardising national security by sharing her Parliament login Id and password and was also expelled by an Ethics Committee at a blistering pace despite no proven allegations against her.

“In case of the Parliament’s security breach it was all apparent but what action was taken against the BJP MP from Mysore, Pratap Simha, who issued the visitor pass to the intruders and even admitted that he knows them well. Why is he being spared? Why should he not be expelled?” she questioned.

Panja said that it is an established fact for lawmakers that the House belongs to the Opposition. “Now it seems the House only belongs to the BJP lawmakers given how 14 Opposition MPs, including TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, were suspended for raising questions inside Parliament on the security breach. What kind of justice is this?” she asked.

“The day the Parliament was supposed to have been on high alert another major security breach took place. Why is BJP refusing to participate in a debate regarding this? If the Parliament of the country is so vulnerable then one can imagine what is the national security situation. Was it actually an intelligence failure or were warnings ignored the same way it was during the Pulwama incident? Will Amit Shah now bear responsibility for yesterday’s breach? Opposition MPs are being suspended when such questions are being raised,” Panja opined.