TMC demands expulsion of Giriraj Singh over remarks on Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged protests in Kolkata and New Delhi condemning the remark of Union minister Giriraj Singh on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded his apology.



The ruling party also raised the matter in the state Assembly.

Soon after the ‘Question Hour’ in the Assembly, Woman and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja raised the issue in the House.

She said that Banerjee is the only woman chief minister in the country and had been an MP for several terms. People were shocked by the statement of the Union minister and his gestures where he used words like ‘thumka’ for the only woman sitting Chief Minister. She also demanded an apology from the BJP for the “outrageous” remarks by Singh.

“We condemn the misogynistic statement made by the Union minister,” she said.

Moreover, TMC women MPs also held a protest at Parliament against Giriraj Singh. The women MPs from the party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament complex and held placards demanding that Singh be expelled.

“We heard the remarks yesterday, and they are absolutely shameful, misogynistic, patriarchal. The Union minister is commenting on the only woman chief minister in India,” TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said.

“Is this the kind of language to use. This is the problem with BJP and its ministers,” Moitra said.

“They dislike women. They cannot handle women in positions of power, they cannot handle women in authority. They’re misogynistic to the core,” she charged.

Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said: “Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).”

Meanwhile, staging a protest in Kolkata Shashi Panja said: “Singh’s remarks against Banerjee are derogatory and misogynistic. Mamata Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister. Does BJP have the guts to apologise on behalf of their minister or are they supporting the statement and endorsing hatred towards women? Their attempts to disempower women are evident.”

Trinamool Congress MLAs also condemned this in the House. “This very minister is withholding rightful dues from 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in Bengal and now makes appalling remarks about the country’s only female Chief Minister. We vehemently condemn this behavior, @BJP4India—an apology won’t suffice!” Trinamool alleged.

The House plunged into chaos as soon as Panja raised the issue with MLAs of both the Trinamool and the Opposition BJP raising slogans against each other.

The women’s wing of Trinamool on Thursday evening staged a demonstration at Hazra More protesting against the “obnoxious” remarks of Singh. Women members wore black scalps and held placards in their hands while staging the demonstration.

Outside the House, leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters: “Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh’s) comments which aren’t personal at all.”

Trinamool on social media attacked BJP leader Sajal Ghosh for his dismissive response to sweep aside Signh’s remark.

“BJP4Bengal leader @sajalghoshofc’s dismissive response during a live debate, attempting to sweep aside @girirajsinghbjp’s derogatory remarks against Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial, is a flagrant display of the party’s disregard for basic decency and respect. Is this how the BJP views the concerns of women, by brushing off misogyny as trivial? Is denigrating a woman leader the norm for the BJP? Their refusal to acknowledge Giriraj Singh’s wrongdoings and their attempt to downplay the issue only further illuminates the party’s inherent disdain for women,” Trinamool said in a post on X.