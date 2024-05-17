TMC demands cancellation of Arjun Singh’s nomination

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding the cancellation of Barrackpore BJP candidate Arjun Singh’s nomination for hiding some key details.

TMC on Friday during a press conference pointed out glaring lies in Singh’s election affidavit that uncovered his illicit relationship. TMC in its complaint will mention the mismatch of information stated in his election affidavit. The party has also demanded an immediate cancellation of Singh’s nomination.

As per TMC, Singh in the affidavit disclosed that Usha Singh is his wife and Abhirup Kumar Singh is his dependent without giving details of the relationship.

However, upon further enquiry, it was discovered that Abhirup is his son. However, Abhirup’s mother is not Usha Singh but Srabanti Singh. Furthermore, Singh hasn’t mentioned MLA Pawan Singh’s name in his affidavit as his son.

District Mahila President Keya Das said: “We know that according to the Hindu Marriage Act, a man cannot marry twice without having given divorce to his present wife. However, BJP candidate Arjun Singh has married twice. He did not reveal this information during his candidature in 2019 and hence we couldn’t take any steps because we didn’t have any evidence to support

our facts.

However, he has now mentioned it in his 2024 election affidavit due to fear of being exposed. This is an attempt to malign women.”