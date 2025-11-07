TMC demands BJP MP’s resignation over ‘British link’ remark on National Anthem

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday condemned Karnataka BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for his controversial claim that India’s national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’—written by Rabindranath Tagore—was originally composed as a welcome song for British officials.

The remark has sparked a major political row, with criticism pouring in from several quarters. The ruling TMC has demanded Kageri’s resignation and demanded that he issue a public apology for his comments, calling his statement an insult to both national pride and Tagore’s legacy. Senior TMC leaders Bratya Basu and Shashi Panja, addressing a Press conference on Friday, accused the BJP of orchestrating a “conspiracy to insult Tagore”. They questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah have remained silent and not condemned Kageri’s statement. Basu said the BJP MP lacked knowledge about the historical context in which Tagore wrote ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and when it was first performed, calling the remarks a “deliberate attempt to insult the Nobel laureate.” “The song has no link to King George V’s visit — the BJP is spreading falsehoods,” Basu said. “During Puja, the Chief Minister releases her songs, and the Union Home Minister visits Kolkata to inaugurate pujas. Does that mean her songs were written to welcome him?” he asked. “BJP is trying to create a division between Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rabindranath. This is BJP’s strategy. Attempts are being made to insult Rabindranath. We condemn it,” he stated.

“Insulting Rabindranath means insulting the people of Bengal. The people will not tolerate this,” Panja said. “Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore was an enlightened soul who reshaped the collective conscience of our nation, a visionary who preached wisdom, truth, unity, and religious harmony. And it is precisely for this reason that @BJP4India despises Gurudev; because his universal ideals cannot be caged within their narrow, divisive, and parochial mindset,” TMC wrote on X.

It alleged: “MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri shamelessly claimed that our National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was written by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore to welcome the British. This, from the Party that never misses a chance to parade its so-called “nationalism.” Where is that nationalism now? Why is there deafening silence from @narendramodi and @AmitShah when one of their own has insulted the nation’s most sacred symbol of pride and unity? Is this the BJP’s definition of patriotism?” TMC asked.