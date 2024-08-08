TMC demands Bharat Ratna or RS seat for Phogat

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, praised Vinesh Phogat for becoming the “first Indian woman to enter a wrestling final at the Olympics,” while also reminding that she was “dragged through the streets for speaking out against a sexual predator.”



TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee,

meanwhile, urged the Centre to award her the Bharat Ratna. “The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle,” Abhishek wrote on X.