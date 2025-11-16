TMC delegation with message from Abhishek reaches fasting Matuas

Kolkata: Carrying a message of assurance from the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Sunday visited Thakurnagar to meet members of the Matua community who have been on a hunger strike for 12 days protesting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The delegation comprised leaders Shashi Panja, Snehasis Chakraborty and Tanmoy Ghosh.

The delegation spoke to the protesters, including Matua MP Mamata Bala Thakur, who is also on the hunger strike. Several participants have reportedly fallen ill as the agitation continues at the Thakurbari premises. Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also visited the site to express solidarity. Many in the Matua community fear that the SIR process could lead to voter list deletions, particularly for those whose documents are under scrutiny. Their opposition has been consistent since the exercise began.

While the BJP has publicly backed SIR, political observers say the issue has triggered discomfort within the party in Bengal, especially because the Matuas have been an important support base.

BJP MP and Matua leader Shantanu Thakur has tried to reassure community members, saying that anyone losing citizenship due to documentation issues would be granted citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). However, his assurance has not eased growing fears among the protesters.

The protest has drawn leaders from multiple parties, including CPM and Congress representatives, turning Thakurnagar into a political flashpoint.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already warned that the exclusion of even a single genuine voter would trigger a major movement, including a march to Delhi to surround the Election Commission.

With discussions underway for a larger agitation, the dispute over SIR has once again placed the Matua community at the heart of Bengal’s political battleground.