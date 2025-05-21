TMC delegation to visit J&K border areas from May 21–23

Kolkata: Following the instruction of the Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, a five-member party delegation will visit Jammu and Kashmir’s border regions—Srinagar, Poonch and Rajouri—from May 21 to May 23 to reach out to the people affected in the recent attacks from across the Line of Control.

The 5-member delegation from Trinamool will talk to the affected people, share the grief of the family members who have lost their dear ones in the attack from across the Line of Control.

The delegation includes senior Trinamool leaders Derek O’Brien, Md Nadimul Haque, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Sagarika Ghose, and Mamatabala Thakur. The move came after the Centre decided to send a Parliamentary delegation that would carry India’s anti-terror message to the world.

The Trinamool Congress has taken an independent initiative to reach out to the affected populations in Jammu and Kashmir. Trinamool Congress leaders will engage with local residents, victims’ families and regional authorities during their three-day visit.

The party in an official statement said the purpose of the visit is “to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks, and share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones”.

The visit follows recent incidents of violence in the region, prompting nationwide concern. Trinamool Congress in a post on X stated: “Under the guidance of AITC Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee, a 5-member delegation will be proceeding to Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri. The delegation comprising: Derek O’Brien, Md Nadimul Haque, Manas Bhuniya, Sagarika Ghose and Mamata Thakur*, will be in the region from May 21 to 23 to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks, and share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones.”