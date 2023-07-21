TMC delegation meets Manipur Guv over turmoil in state

KOLKATA: A TMC delegation led by TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Thursday met with the Governor of Manipur and held a detailed discussion over the ongoing turmoil.



With the Opposition parties planning to take up the Manipur issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the TMC delegation listened to the views of the Governor.

Senior TMC leaders said they will prepare a report after meeting the different groups and people in the violence-hit state and will accordingly discuss the matter during the Monsoon session.

The five-member delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

A video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the north-eastern state of Manipur, hit by violent ethnic clashes, has sparked massive outrage across India.

The police say they have initiated a case of gang rape and arrested a man, adding that others will be arrested soon.

On Thursday, the Parliament session in Delhi was disrupted as lawmakers demanded a debate on the issue.

Deadly violence has plunged Manipur, a scenic Indian state bordering Myanmar, into turmoil for more than two months now.