TMC delegation meets Bengal CEO, flags harassment of elderly

KOLKATA: A five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Saturday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a memorandum highlighting several concerns. The delegation, comprising Partha Bhowmick, Pulak Roy, Shashi Panja, Birbaha Hansda, and Shuili Saha, urged the CEO to ensure that elderly voters, particularly those above 85, are not asked to appear for hearings now being conducted at their residences.

The TMC also raised issues regarding harassment of voters over “logical discrepancies” and requested that such matters be resolved at the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) level. Additionally, the delegation noted that while relaxations have been granted for voters working abroad, no guidelines have been issued for migrant workers in other states. Earlier, on Wednesday, the TMC had objected to the large-scale issuance of hearing notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, pointing out that around 94.5 lakh electors statewide had been identified for hearings, making it difficult to complete the exercise by the February 1 deadline.