TMC decries BJP’s ‘regal invocation’ in ‘democratic India’

Kolkata: In an enthralling contest where a fierce electoral showdown is brewing between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, sparks are flying high in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat with the ruling dispensation in Bengal on Thursday, accusing the saffron camp of being “unethical” and “unconstitutional” for invoking regal association in a democratic country by fielding “Rajbarir Rajmata” Amrita Roy who belongs to the Krishnanagar royal family whose Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy had “conspired” with the British against Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey.

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, on Thursday, said: “We are living in an independent democratic country where people of Bengal only recognise one “raja” (king) which is Raja Ram Mohan Roy and one “rani” (queen) Rani Rashmoni. Apart from them, who is a king or queen in this independent democratic country I do not know. BJP has fielded Amrita Roy. I congratulate her and would urge her to hit the ground where she needs to cover 82 zones and 1841 booths in this constituency. She should interact with the people.

I know she feels uncomfortable in crowded places but would advise her to overcome that fear. I hope there will be a good battle.” Krishnanagar Parliamentary seat is set to go for polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

As the poll dates near, election heat seems to be scorching the battlefield in Bengal where, unlike other constituencies, in Krishnagar the voting arena has become imbued with history lessons. TMC attacked the royal family of the BJP candidate by alleging that “Maharaja Krishchandra conspired with Mir Jafar, Jagat Seth and Umi Chand and sold himself out to the British like a spineless traitor”.

It wrote on X: “1757: Maharaja Krishnachandra conspired with Mir Jafar, Jagat Seth & Umi Chand and sold himself out to the British like a spineless traitor… 2024: ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy, his family member, has shamelessly embraced the Bangla-birodhi (anti-Bengal) BJP, sealing a pact to once again deceive the people of Bengal… The faces may have changed but their JOMIDARI (zamindari) still persists… They were not trustworthy then, and they sure won’t be now.”

The genesis of this controversy can be traced to 1757 in the Battle of Plassey where forces of the East India Company, under Robert Clive, defeated Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah. However, it is said that Clive got support from rich traders such as Jagat Seth, Umichand and the Maharaja of Krishnagar, Krishnachandra Roy who, in return for his support, was bestowed with the title of ‘Maharaja’.

Rebutting this attack against the royal family, Amrita Roy, who is married to a descendent of the Maharaja and is a greenhorn in politics, reportedly said that the Maharaja colluded with the British to save the Hindu ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and without his effort, none would have remained Hindus in the present day.

The Maharaja of Krishnagar is also credited for introducing the grand Durga Puja celebrations, as well as the Jagadhatri Puja. Roy also took a jibe at Mahua Moitra for her “luxurious lifestyle” for which the latter has remained unapologetic.