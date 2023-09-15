TMC criticises CEC Bill, calls it ‘anti-democratic’

Kolkata: Launching a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre’s decision to introduce the CEC Bill in the special Parliament session, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Derek O’Brien, on Friday, said the “completely anti-democratic” move was “a desperate attempt” by BJP as they are aware of their impending defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



A statement issued by Trinamool Congress read: “According to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletins issued on Wednesday, the Bill that seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) will also be taken up during the special parliament session beginning September 18.”

It further read: “The bill goes directly against the verdict given by the Supreme Court constitution bench on the revamping of the selection mechanism for EC appointments.”

It is learnt that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has urged her party leaders to oppose BJP’s move. Trinamool MP Derek said: “On one end we are celebrating parliamentary democracy by giving speeches and in the same special session, they (central government) are bringing this (CEC) Bill which is completely anti-democratic because they know they will lose in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls).”

He further added: “The agenda of the Special Parliament Session has still not been announced, and I say this because, in the list of business, they have written a very sinister line there saying this is not the exhaustive list of business. They will be up to dirty tricks, and they can add some business last minute.”