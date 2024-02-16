TMC criticises BJP for ‘mocking Maa Sarada’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, on Friday, criticised the Bengal BJP for using the name of Maa Sarada for narrow political interest. State BJP made a social media post caricaturing Bengal Chief Minister and also Maa Sarada. In the post, the BJP apparently used a photograph of Maa Sarada replacing her face with that of Banerjee’s with the caption: “I am the mother of Madan, I am the mother of Hakim as well. This claim is false. During elections I look away when Madan’s wife is tortured by Hakim”.

According to sources, General Secretary of Belur Math, Swami Suvirananda ji Maharaj, while speaking to TMC leader Dr Shashi Panja expressed his displeasure over the insult to Maa Sarada and said the post by BJP was in a ‘very bad taste’.

The state BJP was reportedly making an indirect reference to the Sandeshkhali incident and tried to portray that the TMC supremo does not care for the safety of the women. Bhattacharya said that what the BJP did is condemnable. “The mentality of the BJP is objectionable. Only to articulate an objectionable statement the BJP used the name of Maa Sarada. We are shocked to see the social media post by the BJP on Maa Sarada. BJP must learn decency. They are not even sparing Maa Sarada. People of Bengal will never accept this type of activity. People will protest this,” Bhattacharya said.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “For how long will @BJP4Bengal continue to play with the religious sentiments of our Hindu brothers & sisters in Bengal? Shamelessly ridiculing the revered Maa Sarada Devi by caricaturing her is a new low. Even for BJP! This is why Bengal will always reject BJP, which prioritises politicisation of faith like hungry opportunists with no moral compass!”

Another TMC leader Shashi Panja said: “BJP made a post making a caricature of Maa Sarada who once told one of her disciples that I am the mother of both honest and dishonest people. We all worship Maa Sarada. We have seen it and also expressed our condemnation. BJP stoops a new low and how low will they be able to get. BJP’s post on X is completely derogatory.