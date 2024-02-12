TMC criticises ‘attack’ on tribal youth in MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, criticised the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh after reports surfaced that a tribal youth was allegedly tortured by an alleged member of Bajrang Dal.



The report by an English news channel referred to by the TMC in its social media post read that a tribal youth Raju Uikey was assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by a group led by Chanchal Rajput, an alleged member of Bajrang Dal.

TMC wrote on X: “After a tribal youth was urinated on and dehumanised by a BJP party worker in MP’s Sidhi, another shocking incident has come to light. A tribal man was subjected to casteist slurs, brutally assaulted and forced into a demeaning pose. This is not a one-off – with 2979 cases of crimes against STs, Double Engine MP holds the dubious distinction of being the most unsafe state for Tribals. Is there no place for our Adivasi brethren in PM@narendramodi ‘s Amrit Kaal?”

TMC leader Birbaha Hansda wrote: “A tribal man from MP was mercilessly beaten and forced into a demeaning position in MP’s Betul. As someone who belongs to the Adivasi community, I condemn such atrocities against our brothers. Is this the ‘Amrit Kaal’ that PM @narendramodi promised?”

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote on her X handle: “What does Madhya Pradesh’s double-engine failure look like? Under @BJP4MP, tribal people like Raju Uikey are subjected to violence, abuse & humiliation in the most degrading form. CM @DrMohanYadav51, TRIBAL LIVES DON’T MATTER to you, do they?”