TMC: Cracks in BJP’s organisational facade expanding into a seismic fault line

Kolkata: Infighting in BJP has once again surfaced with workers of the saffron party taking to the streets at Saltora in Bankura on Saturday igniting tyres and unleashing fiery protests against Union minister Subhas Sarkar. The incident comes barely a week after Sarkar was locked inside the district party office in Bankura by his party workers.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to its social media handle X to criticize the BJP. “@BJP4India finds itself teetering on the brink of chaos, with the cracks in the party’s organizational facade expanding into a seismic fault line. Today, @BJP4Bengal workers from Bankura took to the streets, igniting tires and unleashing fiery protests against Union Minister @Drsubhassarkar whose presence has become a flashpoint, repeatedly sparking outrage and dissent amongst his own party members. The party, which boasted of discipline, stands today as a textbook example of infighting and internal strife,” the post on X read.

The agitators shouted slogans against the Union minister of State for Education alleging that he in connivance with the party’s district president Sunil Rudra Mondal has ushered in favouritism in the party by assigning importance to leaders of their choice.

The agitators claimed that though they had fought hard during the recently concluded Panchayat elections, Sarkar instead of acknowledging their fight had rejigged the party leadership in a one-sided manner.

They threatened to indulge in greater movement if such favouritism continued to dominate the party

organisation.