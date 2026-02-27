TMC counters PM’s open letter with ‘confession’ post

Kolkata: Responding to PM Modi’s recent open letter to the people of Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday released a sharply worded social media post styled mock “confession”.

In the social media message titled, “My Candid Confession to the People of Bengal,” the ruling party in Bengal mirrored the format of the Prime Minister’s February 23 letter.

TMC used a similar layout in its release to what Modi had used in his open letter. In the mocked message, TMC also featured Modi’s photograph at the bottom, describing the post as “the letter Narendra Modi will never send you.”

Modi in his open letter, had said he was “heartbroken” by what he described as deception and distress faced by various sections of Bengal’s population under the Mamata Banerjee government. He appealed to voters to give the BJP an opportunity to serve the state, positioning the letter as a direct outreach ahead of the Assembly elections.

TMC’s counter seeks to challenge Modi’s claims. Framed as if written by the PM, the post accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for West Bengal and alleged that Bengalis were being targeted in states governed by the BJP. Criticising the SIR of electoral rolls, Trinamool alleged that the exercise was rushed and politically motivated.

It accused the BJP of using constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, to influence the electoral process.

The post further claimed that the PM had not taken responsibility for deaths allegedly linked to the revision process.