TMC counters Amit Malviya with ASUSE data, highlights Bengal’s employment achievements

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debangshu Bhattacharya on Monday lashed out at BJP leader Amit Malviya over the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) results.



Quoting Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) Results, TMC leader Bhattacharya slammed BJP’s Amit Malviya saying that Bengal has 3rd highest employers in this sector and the highest female employment (11.30 per cent).

In a post on X, Bhattacharya said: “As per Centre’s ASUSE ‘23, Bengal has 2nd highest no.of unincorporated non-agriculture establishments (12.03%) & is 3rd highest employer (9.61%) in the sector, with the highest female employment (11.30%), thus uplifting lakhs of people. Too much for you to digest, Mr. Malviya?” Earlier, BJP leader Malviya on his X handle alleged that Bengal lost 3 million jobs. He also criticised the report card of the Mamata Banerjee government.

In a post on X, Malviya said: “West Bengal lost 3 million jobs while Maharashtra added 2.4 million workers in unincorporated enterprises during the seven years from 2015-16 to 2022-23, thus topping the chart among the worst- and best-performing states.

This is Mamata Banerjee’s report card on employment generation. The TMC is killing West Bengal.

There will be a time when there will be no opportunities in the State and people will hit the streets to overthrow her decrepit regime.”