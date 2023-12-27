TMC councillors stage protest outside Midnapore Municipality

Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Midnapore Municipality, protesting against the arbitrary decisions taken by the chairman Soumen Khan.

About 10 councillors had sat on a dharna demanding the resignation of the chairperson. The councillors accused the chairman of constantly taking arbitrary decisions which include non-disbursal of funds to the councillors for development. They also alleged misuse of funds by Khan. Some of the protesters were TMC leaders Biswanath Pandav, Mou Ray, Mozammil Hossain, among others.

It was learnt that the councillors finally withdrew the protest after they were assured by the TMC state president Subarata Bakshi that the party will intervene to deal with the matter. A meeting has been called on January 2 where both sides will be allowed to convey their complaints against each other.

Last month, a similar protest was witnessed outside Kalna Municipality where about 14 councillors had brought a no-confidence motion against the chairman, accusing him of corruption and taking biased decisions, apart from misbehaving with the councillors. However, the chairman had denied all allegations and had remarked that it was not appropriate for the councillors to have openly protested instead of trying to solve the matter internally.