TMC councillors seek state-level intervention against Dilip Barman

Siliguri: 36 councillors of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) united to express strong resentment against Mayor-in-Council member and Ward 46 councillor Dilip Barman. The councillors held a Press conference at the SMC auditorium on Wednesday, urging immediate intervention from the party’s state leadership.

For a long time, Dilip Barman has been levelling explosive allegations of financial corruption against Mayor Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar. The tension intensified on Tuesday when SMC officials went to demolish an illegal construction in Ward 46. Barman allegedly stopped the municipal workers and made provocative remarks in front of the media, once again targeting the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

He questioned why an older illegal structure in his ward had not been demolished earlier.

Angered by Barman’s repeated controversial behaviour, all ruling party councillors convened a special meeting on Tuesday evening. The following day, 36 councillors jointly addressed the media to place their grievances on record.

Speaking at the press conference, Sanjay Sharma, councillor of Ward 18 said: “Things have crossed all limits. Because of Dilip Barman’s comments, the party and councillors are being defamed unnecessarily. We need immediate intervention from the state leadership.”

Ranjan Shil Sharma, the councillor of Ward number 36 defended the Mayor, stating: “Mayor Gautam Deb is a seasoned political figure with nearly 50 years of experience. He has never faced any allegation of corruption. Dilip Barman’s accusations are unacceptable. If he has proof, he should present it. If not, such behaviour must stop.”

Reacting to this, Dilip Barman said: “Where were these 36 councillors when I was forced out of a board meeting? Everyone has the right to express their opinion. I am not against the party—only against two individuals.”

Although both Mayor Gautam Deb and Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar were present at the SMC premises, they abstained from commenting on the matter. Meanwhile, on the same evening, Abhaya Basu took charge as the new Mayor-in-Council member, replacing Shrabani Dutta. She has been assigned responsibility for the mid-day meals, child and mother care departments.