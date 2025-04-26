TMC councillor’s murder case: One among 2 prime accused held from Bihar

Malda: Nearly four months after the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar, also known as Babla, a major breakthrough has been achieved with the arrest of one of the key accused. Krishna, alias Rohan Rajak, was apprehended by Malda police from Katihar, Bihar on Thursday. A total of nine accused have been arrested in the case, including Rajak.

A resident of Jhaljhalia Railway Barrack Colony in Malda, Krishna was absconding since January 2, the day the murder took place. He is believed to be one of the sharp shooters among the four who ambushed and killed Sarkar in broad daylight near his residence.

Following his arrest, Krishna was brought to Malda under tight security and produced in court on Friday. The court has remanded Rajak to seven days of police custody for further interrogation. Meanwhile, the second prime accused, Bablu Yadav is still at large. According to police sources, Yadav played a key role in hiding the motorcycle used in the crime and is suspected to be one of the main conspirators.

The police have also announced an award of Rs 2 lakh each for any information related to Rajak and Yadav.

The murder of Sarkar on January 2 morning by four armed assailants near his house had sparked significant public outrage. On that day at 10:35 am, Dulal Sarkar was gunned down by two sharpshooters and two accomplices near his plywood factory, located just 200 metres from his residence.

The brutal assassination in broad daylight prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by Malda police to crack the case.

The case took a dramatic turn on January 8, when Malda Town TMC president and former chairman of English Bazar Municipality, Narendra Nath Tiwary, was arrested as the alleged mastermind. As per South Bengal ADG Supratim Sarkar, Tiwary reportedly arranged the murder, engaging sharpshooters for Rs 50 lakh. Another accused, Swapan Sharma, a convicted murderer, out on bail, was also arrested for his involvement.

With Krishna now in custody, police hope to gain more insights into the conspiracy. Chaitali Sarkar, wife of the deceased councillor, expressed hope and stated: “Rajak’s arrest could bring new revelations. The police will surely arrest the other accused and hopefully render justice.”