TMC councillor murder case: Two accused remanded to police custody for five more days

Malda: The Malda Court on Friday extended the police custody of Narendra Nath Tiwary and Swapan Sharma, the prime accused in the brutal murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar, for an additional five days. Both were arrested after a marathon 21-hour interrogation at the English Bazar Police Station on Wednesday morning.

The police revealed that during the interrogation of other accused, including Tinku Ghosh, Samee Akhtar and Avijit Ghosh, critical evidence was recovered. This included a 9mm pistol, two improvised one-shot pistols, seven live rounds of ammunition and clothing worn by the accused during the crime. Investigators indicated that further names have emerged during questioning, requiring additional time to ascertain their involvement.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Debjyoti Pal stated: “All the accused are being interrogated. Significant developments are unfolding daily. A smartphone recovered from accused Amit Rajak contains incriminating conversations before and after the murder, which are under further investigation.” He added that, for now, others have been formally implicated, though the investigation continues. Chaitali Sarkar, widow of Dulal Sarkar, attended the court proceedings and expressed her anguish. “As an advocate, I am closely observing the case. There is no joy in the remand of the accused; this tragedy is deeply painful. I trust the police will uncover everyone involved in this heinous act,” she remarked.

As per the sources, the absconding trio in the case, Krishna Rajak, Bablu Yadav and Asraf Khan, keep changing locations to evade arrest. Police have launched a hunt for them. Sources reveal sharpshooter Khan was present on a motorbike to confirm Sarkar’s death.

The murder, which occurred on January 2 at 10:35 am, sent shockwaves through Malda. Dulal Sarkar was gunned down by two sharpshooters and two accomplices near his plywood factory, located just 200 meters from his residence. Within 24 hours, the police arrested five individuals and later charged Tiwary and Sharma under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.