TMC councillor launches App to strengthen citizen connect

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Ward 13 under Barasat Municipality, Dr Sumit Saha has come up with an unique idea of introducing a new app “Haat Baralei Bandhu” (raise your hands and you will find a friend) not only to ensure better service mechanism but also to listen to the grievances of the people under his ward, if any.

The development came at a time when the ruling party’s top leaders were repeatedly sending out a message to reach out to the people and ensure that people get the benefits of various development schemes the state government offers.

The councillor will stay connected with the people under his ward through the App. The residents will also be able to establish contact with the councillor from time to time.

‘Karmadisha’ App was also introduced to provide a guideline to job aspirants on how to pursue higher studies and job-oriented courses.

Dr Saha has also set up a selfie zone (I love ward 13) under his ward and resting place for the elderly citizens.

Many high-mast lights have also been installed. State Food and Supply Minister Rathin Ghosh and Barasat MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Barasat municipality chairman Ashani Mukherjee, welcomed the initiatives.