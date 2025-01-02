TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar shot dead; CM expresses grief

Malda: Trinamool Congress councillor from Ward 22 of English Bazar Municipality Dulal alias Babla Sarkar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mahanadapally on Thursday.

The miscreants came on bikes and opened fire. Multiple rounds were fired at the councillor. After the shootout, Sarkar (60) was rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), where he was declared dead.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the role of the Superintendent of Police for withdrawing Sarkar’s security despite previous life threats and past instances of shooting attempts on him in 2007. The police have started an extensive hunt for attackers with the help of CCTV footage and have detained two persons.

“My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor. I am sad and hugely shocked after knowing about the incident. The culprits must be booked immediately. I am so shocked and sad that I do not know how to convey my condolences to the bereaved family. May God give Chaitali strength to survive and fight the battle,” stated Mamata Banerjee on X.

Further, during an administrative review meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee said: “The fault is of the Superintendent of Police as his security had been withdrawn. There had been attacks on him previously. I am sending Firhad Hakim to Malda by helicopter.” At around 10.30 am, Sarkar arrived at his plywood factory in Mahanadapally in his car when the four masked assailants, on a bike shot at him. The bullet missed him and he ran to a shop nearby to save himself. The CCTV footage of the shop clearly shows that he was chased and shot closely by two assailants while one stood outside the shop with one still on the bike.

Three bullets hit Sarkar on the head and back to which he succumbed later. Police collected the footage and started an extensive search.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “We are also recording the statement of the eye-witnesses. All the CCTV footage is being scanned. Two have been detained for quizzing.” Later, around 4.15 pm Firhad Hakim, Sabina Yeasmin and Gautam Deb reached MMCH to pay homage to the deceased Sarkar. They also met the late TMC leader’s wife Chaitali Sarkar at her residence.

Hakim said: “This is a big conspiracy and the persons behind this must be brought before the law for an exemplary punishment. The police have detained two, one from Bihar and the other from English Bazar, for questioning.”

Sources said that the police have arrested two suspects. The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Sami Aktar (20) of Kanharia under Azamnagar police station of Katihar in Bihar and Tinku Ghosh (22) of Jadupur Gabgachi under English Bazar police station.