TMC conveys gratitude to people for four yrs of 3rd consecutive term in govt

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal on Friday conveyed its gratitude to “Maa-Mati-Manush’ for completing four years of the third consecutive term in the government. In a social media post, Trinamool Congress said: “Maa-Mati-Manush party (Trinamool) on this date came to power for the third consecutive time four years ago. We are moving ahead with the host of social and development schemes carried out for the well being of the people from all walks of the society. We are thankful to the people of Bengal for keeping faith in us.”

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee led her party to one of its biggest political victories in the past three decades by single-handedly stopping the BJP juggernaut in Bengal, paving the way for her return as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term on this very day in 2021.

It was on May 13, 2011, that the Trinamool Congress had put an end to 34 years of the Left Front regime in Bengal. It was on January 1, 1998 that Mamata Banerjee set up the Trinamool Congress and began her lone battle against the misrule of the Left Front government. She had realised that the Congress had become the CPI(M)’s B team and would never launch any movement to dislodge the party.

Mamata Banerjee, a pivotal figure in Bengal politics, has led the party to three consecutive terms in power, including a resounding victory in the 2021 Assembly elections, cementing her position as chief minister.

Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister always expresses her gratitude to the people of Bengal for keeping faith in her government repeatedly. She always believes that a greater win always reminds her about greater responsibilities.