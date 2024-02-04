TMC continues ‘dharna’, wants Centre to clear dues by Feb 21

Kolkata: Highlighting the Centre’s fund blockade issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued its ‘dharna’ on the third day, demanding the BJP government pay Bengal its dues by February 21.



The protest was led on Sunday by Trinamool Youth Congress and is set to continue till further decision is made by the party. The party wrote on X: “The resilient people of Bengal have consistently stood up against the oppression of BJP zamindars. After the landmark announcement by Smt.@MamataOfficial, the dharna against the Centre’s withholding of funds continues with full spirit...”

Drawing a contrast between Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: “Mamata Banerjee has given her life in the service of the poor ever since she joined politics. This is why she promised to resolve the issues of 21 lakh workers, who have been deprived of their wages by the Central government. BJP’s Central government does not think about the poor. Since May 2022 we requested them to think of the poor and release their rightful wages. In October 2023, we held a protest in Delhi under the leadership of the AITC National General Secretary and held a dharna at Raj Ghat on this matter. However, when we went to meet Union MoS at Krishi Bhavan, we were assaulted and were not given any answer on when they would release the money that belonged to the poor.”

She highlighted: “Without engaging in the optics, Mamata Banerjee trebled the farmers’ income. When we came to power, it was Rs 90,000. Today, that figure stands at Rs 3 lakh. All of this is on paper and can be seen by the BJP government at the Centre. The BJP only makes tall claims and doesn’t work for the downtrodden. It has become their habit to carry out atrocities against the poor and the women.”

The MP remarked: “Even the interim budget doesn’t have much for MGNREGA allocation. BJP wants to protect power by oppressing the poor Kunal Ghosh said: There is false and malicious propaganda that the Government of West Bengal has not submitted utilisation certificates. This is a complete lie. The Chief Minister has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The protest (at Red Road) is for our rights and will continue uninterrupted. If the BJP has an iota of shame or conscience, the BJP-led Central government should release the money belonging to the poor before February 21 as atonement for their sins”.