TMC congratulates Abhishek for completing 10 years of public service

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday congratulated its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for completing 10 years in dedicated public service.



TMC in a post on X said: “Our hearts brim with pride as we congratulate Shri @abhishekaitc for completing an incredible 10 years dedicated to serving the Maa-Mati-Manush!”

It further stated: “Whether representing Diamond Harbour as MP, serving as our National GS, or spearheading the TNJ (Trinamool-e-Naba-Jowar) campaign, he has worked tirelessly for the development of people. Your commitment and passion have ushered in substantial transformations in Bengal. Wishing you many more years of transformative service ahead!”

TMC's social media post comes a day before Banerjee is set to distribute old age pensions among the beneficiaries from across his Parliamentary constituency.

He will distribute old age pensions among the elderly people on January 7 from a programme at Pailan. His recent announcement that 70,000 eligible individuals under his parliamentary constituency would get “hassle free” old age pension saw an unprecedented success with nearly 1 lakh people registering to avail the facility.

