TMC-Cong clashes in Ratua, six Trinamool workers injured

Malda: Political tensions erupted in Rampur village of Bhado Gram Panchayat (GP) under the Ratua Police Station on Thursday, resulting in clashes that left six Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers injured. The violence, marked by gunfire and bomb blasts, stems from ongoing dispute between Congress and Trinamool workers, ignited by a previous attack during a victory rally following the last Panchayat elections.

The unrest began early Thursday morning when members of both parties engaged in a violent confrontation. Allegations of brickbats, gunfire and explosive devices were reported as the two parties clashed. Local sources indicate that 6 TMC workers sustained injuries, with two being transferred to Malda Medical College and Hospital due to their critical condition.

The rift traces back to a Congress victory rally held after the Panchayat elections, which was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters. The incident resulted in the death of a Congress worker, Fotikul Islam, prompting both parties to file complaints with the police. Although several arrests were made initially, many accused returned to the village after securing bail, leading to a resurgence of hostilities.

Sadiqul Islam, local Congress leader, alleged: “After the return of the accused in the village, we are being threatened to take back the police case against them. We are very afraid now.” Nasim Akhtar, local TMC leader, said: “Sadiqul who is a notorious goon of Congress attacked our men on their return home after the prayers on Thursday morning. A police complaint has been lodged against 21 persons.”

A large police contingent was deployed to the village.

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with the clashes.