TMC confirms Abhishek will answer ED summon on Nov 9, calls it ‘vendetta politics’

Confirming that its national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee would be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 9, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, said such summons by Central agencies are becoming frequent before the Lok Sabha polls, proving that their allegations of vendetta politics against BJP is correct.

The ED has summoned Abhishek to appear before it here on November 9 in connection with the alleged school jobs scam. TMC leader Shashi Panja confirmed that the MP would be answering the summons but also pointed out that these summons reek of vendetta politics.

She said that Abhishek had answered earlier summons too and questioned whether this summon notice was being viewed as a “birthday gift” by BJP, since Banerjee got the summon notice on his birthday (November 7).

She alleged that it has become apparent that TMC has become the prime target of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She pointed out how the summons are being issued in crucial times since last time it was served when Panchayat polls were declared and Abhishek was involved in the Nabajowar campaign in the districts.

She alleged that the Central probe agencies are being misused by the BJP to take revenge on the Opposition parties and that it becomes apparent from the fact that no BJP leaders are being summoned by these agencies despite allegations of corruption against them.

Panja alleged that several BJP leaders have disproportionate assets and yet the ED does not summon them.