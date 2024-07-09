TMC condemns Unnao shooting case, derides BJP’s ‘double-engine sarkar’

Kolkata: Following the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district where two rape accused broke into the home of the victim and shot her mother while injuring two family members, the ruling party of Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the BJP government both at the state and at the Centre.



Tagging the news article by an English news channel, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday took to its social media profile and wrote: “Nari-Shakti faces a ruthless assault in @BJP4India’s Double-Engine state of Uttar Pradesh as rapists barged into the house of the victim and killed her mother in Unnao while on bail. How many more Unnaos does @NCWIndia want before it sends its teams to hold @myogiadiyanath accountable?”

The report claimed that the two-rape accused who were out on bail, entered the victim’s home and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the mother and injuring three other family members. According to the police, the accused entered the 20-year-old woman’s house carrying .312 and .315 bore country-made rifles and sharp-edged weapons, along with a third aide.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s family with the Fatehpur Chaurasi police. The FIR says the attack was premeditated. The police have begun an investigation into the case. Those on the run will soon be arrested,” Inspector General of Police (Lucknow range) Prashant Kumar said.

Recently, a BJP youth-wing functionary, Bikram Roy, was arrested from his Bagdah home in North 24 Parganas in

Bengal by Lucknow Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement in forging identity documents and facilitating illegal border-crossing for Bangladeshis.

Roy was charged with forgery, human trafficking and criminal conspiracy under IPC sections 419, 420, 467,471 and 120b. Following this, TMC had accused the BJP of sheltering “terrorists” and “anti-

national elements”.

TMC has often accused the BJP of being an “anti-women” party citing several instances such as Sandeshkhali,

Unnao rape case or even allegations of sexual harassment against women wrestlers by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The party in the past has accused BJP of “spreading a culture of misogyny, defaming Bengal and constantly denigrating Mamata Banerjee, the only woman CM in

the country.”