TMC condemns Suvendu’s ‘Shahjahan in safe custody of police’ remark

Following the remark by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that Sheikh Shahjahan is in “safe custody” of Bengal Police, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused him of making baseless allegations in a bid to disturb law and order in the state.

Recently, Trinamool Congress assured that Sheikh Shahjahan, who is absconding and wanted by the law enforcement agencies, including the state police, for committing alleged atrocities against the residents of Sandeshkhali, will be arrested in seven days. Following this assurance, the party has been drawing flak from the Opposition which has now alleged that such an assurance proves that the ruling party and the police know his whereabouts and are sheltering him.

On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X: “The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali - Sheikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur - II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody. He will be extended 5 Star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually. Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there.”

Following his remark on social media, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “If indeed Suvendu knows where Shahjahan is, why is he not informing the central probe agencies (CBI and ED) about his location? This is sheer nonsense.”

TMC leader Santanu Sen alleged that Adhikari keeps spouting such absurd explanations to stay in the news. “These claims are not just baseless but are also a brazen attempt to disturb the law and order situation. We don’t take his comments seriously. The police are doing everything to nab Shajahan, just like they arrested other accused party leaders in the area, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar,” he said.