TMC condemns Suvendu’s ‘sakha-sindoor’ remark, calls it insult to Bengal’s women

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday slammed Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s “controversial” statement in Basirhat Nazat where the latter, in reference to “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme, urged the women not to sacrifice their conch bangles (Sakha) and vermilion (Sindoor) against Rs 500/1000.

The ruling party in Bengal found Adhikari’s statement highly derogatory as he had set the price against the conch bangles and vermilion of the women of Bengal. During a public rally in Sandeshkhali’s Nazat last Sunday, Adhikari urged the women: “Mothers, do not sacrifice your conch bangles and vermilion for only Rs 500/1000.

The day the BJP will form government in Bengal, Rs 3,000 will be credited to your accounts from the next month. I am giving you assurance.” Adhikari was referring to the financial assistance given to women by the state government under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme. General category women were getting an allowance of Rs 1000 per month whereas the women belonging to SC/ST were getting Rs 1,200.

During a press conference, Trinamool Congress MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday condemned Adhikari’s statement by saying: “The Opposition leader was fixing the rate of conch bangles and vermilion of the women in Bengal. The women in Bengal are condemning such an obnoxious statement. BJP’s mentality is easily understandable through the statements of BJP leaders.

A retired justice who joined BJP during the 2024 elections asked the price of the Chief Minister. Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had advised the Bengal Chief Minister to wear Bermuda. No BJP leaders had protested Adhikari’s statement which means that the saffron party was supporting his comment.”

Senior party leader Dr Shashi Panja said: “BJP commenting on respect for women is an utter mismatch as they don’t respect women. The BJP leaders always disrespect women. Adhikari had again disrespected women taking reference of a scheme like ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ that started in August 2021 and more than 2.21 crore women were getting the benefits of the scheme. BJP is trying to copy such a scheme in those states where they are in power. But they are eliminating and depriving a huge section on various pretexts. The opposition leader is fixing the price as he is assuring that Rs 3,000 would be given if BJP voted to power. Why don’t the BJP give Rs 3000 per month in the states where they are in power?”