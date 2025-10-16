TMC condemns Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘revenge’ remark

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday condemned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s “irresponsible” remark where the former said that ‘revenge would be taken if the BJP comes to power in Bengal in the 2026 Assembly election’.

From a march taken out by the BJP on Wednesday to protest against the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, Adhikari said that revenge would be taken if his party comes to power.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reacted sharply to Adhikari’s statement and said that the Opposition leader was trying to incite violence. As the BJP failed in all the past elections in the past, Adhikari was now trying to stimulate the saffron brigade and its activists ahead of the 2026 polls, which the BJP considers as a “do or die” match. Incidentally, Murmu, along with BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, was attacked in Nagrakata when they were visiting the flood-affected areas. The BJP plans to take up the issue to send a message to the tribal community that the Trinamool is “against the tribals”. Murmu is a tribal legislator. “Do you want to take revenge for the blood of Khagen Murmu? If so, you have to bring a change in 2026,” said Adhikari.

Ghosh, on the other hand, asserted that Mamata Banerjee will again win elections in 2026 and will continue as the Chief Minister. The leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, vowed on Wednesday to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore. His statement came a day after Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chairperson and the Chief Minister, alleged that her Constituency was being filled with outsiders in a planned manner.

Adhikari, from a meeting, also blamed the state government for not taking adequate measures despite a weather alert.

Ghosh countered Adhikari’s statement by asking a question as to why floods happened in Delhi and Gujarat.