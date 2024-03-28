TMC condemns Sanjeev Sanyal’s ‘poverty of aspirations’ remark, says hate-spewing anti-Bengal overloads of BJP crossed all lines of decency

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Sanjeev Sanyal, currently a member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council for his ‘disparaging remark’ that apparently downgraded Bengal and its people.

During a podcast, referring to Kolkata, Sanyal allegedly meant that people in Bengal have a “poverty of aspirations” and he said that if society aspires to be a union leader and it thinks it is the highest form of life then there is nothing to complain about. “If you sit around smoking and sipping Old Monk and pass judgment on the rest of the world like an intellectual, there is nothing to aspire for. If Mrinal Sen’s movie is society’s aspiration, don’t complain. That is what you get,” he stated.Trinamool Congress criticized Sanyal for his hate speech by saying: “The hate spewing Bangla-Birodhis of @BJP4India have crossed all lines of decency! PM @narendramodi’s Chief Economic Advisor and a new addition to the list of modern day Mir Jafars, Sanjeev Sanyal openly criticised the glorious culture of Bengal by accusing us of having a “Poverty of Aspirations”, making a complete fool of himself!”

It further stated: “Following the footsteps of his Bangla-Birodhi overlords of the BJP, he mocked our cultural icon Mrinal Sen and the prolific culture of Kolkata, the city of joy. The next time PM Narendra Modi comes to Bengal he should clarify whether he endorses such xenophobic views harboured by Mr. Sanyal.”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “He has forgotten his roots, Bengal’s culture and history. What aspirations do you talk about? Most of the Nobel Laureates are from Bengal. No states are near it. Other states are copying Bengal’s schemes.”

“He has lived in Delhi and abroad. He does not know Bengali alphabets. Some traitors like him are fueling anti-Bengal sentiments of BJP and Narendra Modi,” said Jawhar Sarkar.