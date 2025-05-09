TMC condemns Poonch shelling; ‘We stand by Centre and our Army’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday condemned the incident in which at least 15 civilians were killed and 40 were injured, mostly in Jammu’s Poonch sector, as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling across the Line of Control in response to India’s Operation “Sindoor”.

A large number of houses were damaged or caught fire in the cross-border shelling, forcing hundreds of residents to flee to safer areas. Calling the act “shameful”, the ruling party in Bengal said that it is unacceptable.

It also stated that the entire nation stands with Poonch.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress after the incident said: “Another shameful act of violence in Poonch has claimed innocent civilian lives. This is unacceptable. The nation stands with Poonch.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay attended the all party meeting in Lok Sabha. He once again stated that all are united in the fight against terrorism.

He said: “In the first meeting we told the Central government that we are with you. When it comes to retaliatory attack, we salute our Army and Indian Air Force.

Jai Hind. We all should stand united. Unity is our strength. 140 crore Indians are proud. Jhontu Ali Sheikh from Bengal died in the terror attack in Pahalgam. When it comes to a fight with Pakistan or China, Bengal will never stay back. In the interest of the country we will fight shoulder to shoulder with the Centre.”

“In the fight against terrorism we all stand united. A proper reply has been given by our armed forces. We stand by the government and we stand by our armed forces,” Bandopadhyay added.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Today, our Parliamentary Party Leader in the Lok Sabha, @SudipBAITC, participated in the all-party meeting, reaffirming our collective resolve. The nation stands proud of the valour displayed by our Armed Forces in #OperationSindoor. In the face of terror, we remain united.”