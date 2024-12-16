TMC condemns Hakim’s remark

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday denounced the remarks made by senior party leader Firhad Hakim, stating that his comments “do not represent the party’s stance or ideology”.

“The All India Trinamool Congress firmly disassociates itself from and strongly condemns the statement made by Shri Firhad Hakim, MIC GoWB, at an event day before yesterday. These comments do not reflect the party’s position or ideology,” Trinamool Congress said in a statement on Monday.

“Our commitment to peace, unity, and communal harmony remains unwavering. Any remarks that threaten the social fabric of West Bengal will be met with strict measures,” Trinamool Congress further stated.

What Hakim said on Saturday while attending an event, apparently appeared to a section of people that he said that Muslims could “become a bigger majority than the majority” in India.