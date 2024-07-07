TMC condemns Centre’s disciplinary action against CP & DCP

Kolkata: With the Home Ministry initiating disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of Governor C V Ananda Bose,



Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the move alleging that the Governor maligned his own office by “molesting women

inside premises”.

Reacting to Centre’s decision, TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote the following on her X account: “Ridiculous that@HMOIndia initiates disciplinary action against Calcutta CP & DCP for maligning Raj Bhavan!@BengalGovernor has maligned his own office by molesting women inside premises. Control your Governors since they can’t seem to control themselves. Shame.”

It was learnt that such action was taken by the Centre after Governor Bose submitted a report to it regarding Goyal and Kolkata Police

Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee, alleging that they were

“functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant”, a Central government official is learnt to have told the media.

Copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4.

Bose’s report submitted to the Union Home Minister in late June, highlighted issues such as Kolkata Police officers preventing victims of post-poll violence from

meeting the Governor despite his permission.

The Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.

In his report, Bose mentioned Kolkata Police’s alleged new practice of issuing identity cards to Raj Bhavan staff and frisking them upon entry and exit, despite objections from the Governor’s office. He also added that a preliminary internal inquiry found allegations of sexual molestation against him by a former Raj Bhavan employee to be part of a “pre-written script.”

“Kolkata Police Commissioner and Indira Mukherjee formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with unusual speed and continued media briefings to create a false impression that the Governor could face criminal proceedings,” the report said.

The report also alleged that Goyal and Mukherjee were instrumental in promoting another ‘complaint’ from January 2023.