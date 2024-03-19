TMC condemns BJP MLA’s ‘threat’ to send ED at INTTUC leader’s house

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, trained its guns at the BJP after its MLA from Durgapur West Assembly constituency allegedly threatened to send the ED at the residence of an Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) leader from Durgapur.

Referring to an article by a Hindi news portal, TMC wrote on X: “Finally, an honest admission of the fact the Central Investigative Agencies are nothing but caged parrots singing in the master’s voice.

@BJP4Bengal MLA from Durgapur Paschim, Lakshman Chandra Ghorui threatened to send @dir_ed officers to raid the house of an INTTUC leader from Durgapur.

With defeat looming large on the horizon and desperately clinging to their fleeting grasp on power, @BJP4India has proudly embraced the age-old tactic of unleashing the ED-CBI to carry out witch-hunts against Opposition leaders and

party workers.” The news article referred to by the TMC concerns a private factory where the BJP MLA Lakshman Chandra Ghorui alleged that the INTTUC leader Sheikh Ramzan, with the help of TMC leader and state labour minister Moloy Ghatak, is allowing entry of TMC workers into the factory at night. He alleged that another state minister Pradip Mazumder is recruiting outsiders to work in this factory. The BJP MLA led a protest march demanding that locals be given employment in that factory instead of outsiders.

The INTTUC leader Ramzan said the 10 people who were recruited by him to the factory are locals.