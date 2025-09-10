TMC condemns Arjun Singh’s call for ‘Nepal-like violence’ in Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday strongly criticised BJP leader Arjun Singh for his provocative and irresponsible remark urging Bengal’s youth to take up arms and threatening to turn the State into “another Nepal”.

Calling the BJP leaders “Merchants of Mayhem”, Trinamool Congress warned that Singh’s statements are irresponsible and threaten democratic norms in West Bengal. The ruling party in Bengal slammed Singh’s open call to the youth for a ‘Nepal-like violence’ in Bengal. This, the party said, lays bare the dangerous fascist mindset that drives BJP’s politics.

Trinamool Congress also alleged that the BJP leaders thrive on violence, bloodshed and anarchy and their only aim is to “drench Bengal’s soil in blood” so they can unleash their “propaganda machine to malign the state”.

In a post on the social media platform X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “@BJP4Bengal’s @ArjunsinghWB has now openly incited youth to take up arms and turn Bengal into another Nepal. This is the same “Goli Maro” fascist mindset that defines BJP.” Trinamool Congress also asserted that Bengal’s culture has always been rooted in peace, progress, and democratic values, and such inflammatory rhetoric from BJP leaders will only be met with strong resistance from the people of the state. “@BJP4Bengal’s @ArjunsinghWB has now openly incited youth to take up arms and turn Bengal into another Nepal. This is the same “Goli Maro” fascist mindset that defines BJP. It burns them to see Bengal prosper, so they plot chaos. Why should UAPA not be invoked against him for threatening the sovereignty and integrity of India?” Trinamool Congress wrote further on X.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said that it’s a sensitive issue and hence political leaders should refrain from making any controversial remark. Bengal Chief Minister, who is also Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday urged the people in northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace, considering the unrest in neighbouring Nepal over the restriction imposed on social media platforms, in which 19 people lost their lives so far.