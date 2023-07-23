TMC: Complete absence of law & order costing lives in violence-hit Manipur

Kolkata: Criticising the BJP government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to social media to claim that a freedom fighter’s wife was burnt alive in the Kakching district of Manipur while an 18-year-old girl was assaulted and gang-raped in Imphal East on May 15.



The ruling party took to its official Twitter handle and wrote: “SHAMEFUL STATE OF AFFAIRS! A freedom fighter’s wife was burnt alive in the Kakching district of Manipur. Her house was burnt while she was locked inside the room. The complete absence of law & order is costing lives in the violence-ridden state. TORTURE and CHAOS have become the norm in BJP-ruled Manipur. Yet PM@narendramodi continues to dwell in speeches instead of addressing the real issues.” To substantiate its post, the party referred to a post on this news by an English news channel.

Further, in a separate post, Trinamool tweeted from its official handle: “The tragedy doesn’t end for Manipur! An 18-year-old girl was handed over to four armed men by women vigilantes. She was later assaulted and gang-raped in Imphal East in Manipur on May 15. If such brutal cases are coming into the public eye after more than a month, what’s still hidden must be truly gruesome. When will PM@naredramodi, HM@Amit Shah, and CM@NBirenSingh take accountability for the complete law and order failure?” Here too, TMC referred to an article by an English national daily.

Recently, during the July 21 Martyr’s Day rally, TMC chairperson and chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised PM Narendra Modi for not speaking out about the recent incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men.

Banerjee urged the non-BJP chief ministers to form a common platform and visit Manipur to show solidarity with the people who had been subjected to atrocities. She remarked that the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ scheme has now turned into ‘Beti Jalao’.