TMC complains against BJP’s Gaur Chandra Mondal over Netaji statue desecration

Malda: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal against BJP candidate Gaur Chandra Mondal and his supporters over an alleged incident of vandalism and disrespect to national symbols in Manikchak Assembly Constituency.

In the complaint, senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote: “This is to bring to your attention a shocking incident… wherein they have (i) deliberately disrespected the Indian national flag, (ii) caused intentional insult to national sentiments by desecrating statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, (iii) defaced posters… and (iv) created public nuisance through unlawful assembly.”

According to the complaint, the incident occurred during a rally allegedly led by Mondal ahead of the assembly elections. TMC claimed that BJP supporters vandalised party property and created fear among voters. “They brandished bamboos, sticks and swords creating a sense of terror… and threatened the electorate to vote in favour of Gaur Chandra Mondal,” the complaint stated, terming the act a “corrupt practice” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The controversy intensified over the reported desecration of the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Manikchak bus stand. The complaint alleges that individuals climbed the statue, placed saffron flags, and forcibly affixed the national flag after breaking a nearby flagpole. “Such desecration… is intended to insult a national hero and outrage the feelings of the general public,” O’Brien wrote, adding that the act violated the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The TMC has demanded immediate action, including issuing a show-cause notice and ensuring that “a free and fair election process is not compromised.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has denied the allegations. BJP candidate Gaur Chandra Mondal stated: “A large number of people participated in the procession. I am not aware of who did what.”

The incident has triggered widespread political outrage in Malda, with calls for a strict investigation and accountability as the state heads into a crucial poll season.