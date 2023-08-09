TMC claims office torched by BJP in Cooch Behar district

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has pointed fingers at the BJP for their alleged involvement in setting fire to the Trinamool party’s office at the Boro Sholmari area of Mathabhanga Block II, that occurred on Tuesday night.

The party has filed a written complaint, prompting an investigation into the incident. However, the BJP has denied the allegations.

Anil Dev, TMC president of the Boro Sholmari region, claimed: “On Tuesday night, miscreants broke the windows of the party office, poured petrol and set it on fire. Everything in the office was reduced to ashes. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished in time to prevent adjacent shops from being gutted.”

He also said that in the past, attacks on TMC party offices had taken place following BJP’s victory in the last Lok Sabha elections. “After the BJP secured control over this Gram Panchayat in the recent rural elections, they again targeted our party office, setting it ablaze,” Dev added. However, the BJP leadership has refuted allegations. Prashant Barman, a leader of the BJP Yuva Morcha, said: “The BJP has claimed victory in 6 out of 10 Gram Panchayats in Mathabhanga Block II so they are trying to distract attention. Their allegations stem from internal conflicts within their own ranks and this is a diversion tactic.”