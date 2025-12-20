TMC claims illegal B’deshi voters living at BJP member’s residence

Alipurduar: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress on Friday levelled fresh allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of acting in favour of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Alipurduar, TMC Alipurduar district BLA-1 Sourav Chakraborty claimed that five Bangladeshi nationals residing at the house of a BJP panchayat member had illegally secured inclusion in the draft voter list.

According to Chakraborty, the five individuals—Ramendra Sarkar, Arun Sarkar, Ripon Sarkar, Champak Sarkar and Asay Sarkar—are Hindus who allegedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh after 2007. He claimed that they are currently enrolled as voters at Booth No. 12/103 under the Volka Barobisha-1 Gram Panchayat in the Kumargram block of Alipurduar district.

Chakraborty said all documents supporting the allegations have been submitted to the Election Commission and shared with the media.

Demanding immediate action, he said: “The names of these illegal voters must be removed from the draft electoral roll. People who have been voting for years are being asked to produce domicile certificates, while illegal entrants are finding their way into the voter list.”

He further alleged serious lapses in the SIR process, claiming that printed draft voter lists have not been provided to BLA-1 and that there is no clarity on the schedule and venue of hearings. Chakraborty also alleged that thousands of names have been deleted citing ‘no mapping’, calling it a conspiracy to disenfranchise voters. Accusing the Election Commission of acting at the BJP’s behest, he said the party would pursue legal action against all alleged illegal voters, including those from other states, in accordance with the law.