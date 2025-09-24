TMC claims Amit Shah dropped Puja inauguration plan over ‘no crowd’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that Union Home minister Amit Shah’s scheduled inauguration of Sevak Sangha Puja pandal in Lake Avenue on the day of Chaturthi (September 26) has been cancelled.

Ghosh also claimed that Shah cancelled the inauguration after apprehending that there will be no crowd. In his post on social media, Ghosh on Wednesday wrote: “As there will be no crowd, the scheduled puja inauguration by Shah at Sevak Sangha on Chaturthi afternoon has been cancelled. The information has been communicated to the state BJP from Delhi. According to sources, IB submitted a report saying that there will be no crowd.”

“It is to be seen if Shah inaugurates the other two scheduled puja inauguration ~ one at Lebutala Park (Santosh Mitra Square’s Puja) and the other puja is in a rented hall in Salt Lake. It once again proves that old BJP leaders have no para no puja. It’s all about Shah’s coming and going and doing some photo sessions,” Ghosh further wrote on social media.

Incidentally, Shah was scheduled to reach Kolkata late on Wednesday night. He was supposed to inaugurate three pujas during his visit. Bengal BJP sources however claimed, Shah will inaugurate all the three Puja pandals on Thursday and then will return to Delhi. There will be no political programme by Shah, sources in the state BJP stated.

As per schedule, Shah was supposed to inaugurate Santosh Mitra Square’s Durga Puja, Sevak Sangha Puja pandal and the third one at EZCC organised by the ‘West Bengal Cultural Forum’.