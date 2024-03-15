TMC challenges BJP to expel its ‘dynast leaders’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday challenged Narendra Modi-led BJP to expel “dynasty leaders” like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, Pankaj Singh and Suvendu Adhikari to prove that Modi is not a “pathological liar”.



BJP and TMC are often at loggerheads over dynasty politics with the BJP top leaders like Modi and Amita Shah often attacking TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with their “nepotism” jibes.

Abhishek, on several occasions, had said that he would resign if the BJP could make their leaders, who have come to politics following the legacy of their ancestors, resign.

“From Jyotiraditya Scindia to Anurag Thakur to Pankaj Singh to Suvendu Adhikari – BJP’s list of dynast leaders is never-ending. We OPENLY CHALLENGE you to expel them from your Party and prove that PM @narendramodi is not a pathological liar after all,” TMC in a post on X said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son of Madhavrao Scindia while Anurag Thakur is the son of Prem Kumar Dhumal who was the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Pankaj Singh is the son of Rajnath Singh, Defence minister of India while Suvendu Adhikari is the son of veteran leader Sisir Adhikari.

Incidentally, PM Modi from his Siliguri rally on Saturday upped the ante against the TMC on the issue of corruption and dynasty politics.

TMC countered Modi’s allegation and demanded action against the BJP leaders who have corruption charges against them. TMC wrote on X: “Now, coming to corruption, BJP has adopted what can only be classified as a “khaunga aur khane dunga” model. We OPENLY CHALLENGE you to start by expelling leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar who have so far, escaped ED-CBI’s clutches by defecting to BJP and licking the boots of the overlords in Delhi.

But, alas, when the Prime Minister himself is a ‘Param Mitra’ of a we-know-who, what better can be expected.”