TMC: Centre praises Bengal’s Public Distr System, digitisation of ration cards

Kolkata: Amid the alleged ration scam probe in Bengal which led to the arrest of a state Cabinet minister and triggered a political storm in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the Central government in a letter has praised the state for its efforts in digitising ration cards for smooth distribution and providing detailed information to the Union on ration uptake and delivery every month.



The ruling party in Bengal on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP claiming that the saffron brigade leaders in the state should feel embarrassed in trying to allegedly defame the state government by levelling false allegations.

Citing a report by a vernacular daily, TMC claimed that Piyush Goyal, Union minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, has verbally praised the efficiency of the ration distribution system in Bengal during his meeting with the state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh. Further, the Union government’s food department issued an open letter of commendation praising the state government’s effort in digitizing its ration system to ensure smooth delivery and for providing detailed information to the Centre on ration uptake and delivery every month.

The party wrote on its X handle: “@BJP4Bengal leaders left red-faced! Not only did @PiyushGoyal verbally praise the substantial demand in West Bengal and the efficiency of its processes during a meeting with our Minister of Food and Supplies, @Rathinghoshtmc, but the @fooddeptgoi has taken an additional step by issuing an open letter of commendation for our ration distribution system. GoWB has earned high praise for its efforts in: Digitizing its ration system to ensure smooth delivery; and providing detailed information to the Central Govt. on ration uptake and delivery every month. Proving the naysayers wrong once again!”

Such an announcement by the ruling party in Bengal came at a time when the state BJP leaders have been training their guns at TMC after the state cabinet minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was formerly in charge of the Food and Supplies department from 2011 to 2021, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges related to a case involving alleged corruption in ration distribution in the state. The central agency is investigating links between Jyotipriya and a businessman Bakibur Rahman who has also been arrested in the case.