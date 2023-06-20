TMC candidate’s husband shot at in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A Trinamool Congress candidate’s husband was beaten up and shot at in Konamukta village of Gitaldah 1 Gram Panchayat, Dinhata 1 Block in Cooch Behar on Monday evening.



The miscreants allegedly attacked him while he was returning home after an election campaign along with other TMC supporters.

Azizur Rahman, the husband of Trinamool Congress candidate Dolly Khatun from Konamukta village, was returning home from a party programme when supporters of Independent candidate Hamidul Haque blocked the road and allegedly assaulted and shot him in his legs.

TMC supporters managed to rush him to the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital with bullet wounds.

Owing to his critical condition, he was later transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar, where he is currently receiving treatment.

On hearing the news of the attack, Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parthapratim Roy and others rushed to the spot.

TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmik alleged: “The miscreants, protected by the BJP, are responsible for this incident.” He claimed that they are attempting to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in the area. However, BJP denied the allegations.

Kumar Sunny Raj, the Additional District Superintendent of Police, stated: “Around 6:30 pm, supporters of a particular political party while returning after an indoor meeting at Bhanga School under Gitaldaha I Gram Panchayat, were allegedly restrained and attacked by a few miscreants near Konamukta Maka Chowpathy.

“They assaulted Azizur Rahman and Arif Hussain, using fists and blows. Azizur Rahman reportedly sustained a gunshot injury on his leg and has already been shifted to SD Hospital. Arif has minor injuries on his face. A raid is being conducted to nab the culprits.”