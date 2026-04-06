TMC candidate promises govt hospital at Karandighi if re-elected

Raiganj: Amid the ongoing campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Gautam Paul, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Karandighi Assembly Constituency, has made fresh development promises to voters, including setting up of a state general hospital at Dalkhola and completing a bus terminus project in Karandighi.



Addressing residents of Ward numbers 8, 10 and 15 under Dalkhola municipality on Sunday, Paul assured that healthcare infrastructure would be significantly upgraded if he is re-elected. He stated that the growing population of Dalkhola necessitates a full-fledged State General Hospital, replacing the existing primary health centre with limited indoor facilities.

Paul further said that he had earlier proposed the hospital project to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had reportedly acknowledged that the project had already been sanctioned. “After the election, construction work will begin,” he claimed, expressing confidence in early implementation.

Highlighting his developmental track record, Paul noted that during his tenure since winning the 2021 Assembly election, several roads, bridges, drainage systems, rural markets, crematoriums and schools had been developed across Karandighi. Notably, he had secured victory from the constituency in 2021 with a significant margin. On infrastructure, he added: “Construction of a bus terminus in Karandighi has already begun and would be made operational soon if he returns to power”.

The Karandighi seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this election, with candidates including Haji Sahabuddin of CPI(M), Murshid Alam of Congress and Biraj Biswas of BJP. All candidates are organising an intensive election campaign to be victorious.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Dipak Adhikary, popular as Dev, is scheduled to campaign in favour of Paul on Monday at Dalkhola High School ground.

Paul expressed optimism that the rally would attract a large number of young and first-time voters, giving an added boost to his campaign.