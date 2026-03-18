TMC candidate list: A mix of veterans, young leaders & surprise picks

Kolkata: The much-anticipated candidate list of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), released on Tuesday, was crafted to balance seasoned veterans with fresh faces, while also featuring a few surprises.



The party unveiled several young, dynamic leaders who are new to parliamentary politics and expected to energise its workforce. Among those fielded are Trinankur Bhattacharya, Shreya Pandey, Debangshu Bhattacharya, Ritabrata Banerjee, Basundhara Goswami, Sirsanya Bandopadhyay, and Sandipan Saha.

Well-known journalist Devadeep Purohit has been fielded by TMC from Khardah in North 24-Parganas. Commenting on his candidacy, Purohit said: “We live in a very dynamic world. I have taken a plunge into it. Let me see where it takes me. I will put my best into politics as well. I am thankful to Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and the party.”

It comes full circle for Kunal Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP and one of the most talked-about candidates this year. Ghosh has emerged as a surprise pick, with TMC fielding him from the Beliaghata seat.

Reacting to his nomination, Ghosh said, “I am thankful to my party supremo, Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. I am a soldier of the party. The party has kept full faith in me. I work for the people throughout the year. This time it’s a new journey.” Debangshu Bhattacharya, who is contesting from Chinsurah, said: “I am thankful to my party top leaders who have selected me. I assure you all that I will fight and win the seat. TMC will win nearly 250 seats.”

Trinankur Bhattacharya, state president of TMCP, will be contesting from Noapara. Soon after his name was announced, he rushed to Naihati Boro Maa temple to seek blessings.

Shreya Pandey, daughter of late Sadhan Pandey, has been fielded from Manicktala. She said: “I am also thankful to party leaders who have found me worthy. My father won nine times from the seat. Last time my mother was elected in the by-elections. I always work for the people in the area. I will follow my parents’ footsteps and continue to serve the people.”

Sirsanya Bandopadhyay, son of TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay, will be contesting the polls on a TMC ticket from Hooghly’s Uttarpara. Sandipan Saha, son of veteran party leader Swarnakamal Saha, will be contesting on the TMC ticket from Entally, which belongs to his father.