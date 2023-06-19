TMC candidate killed in accident

BALURGHAT: A Trinamool Congress candidate for the upcoming Panchayat elections from the Goalgaon GP seat was killed in a street accident at Kushmandi block’s Harahar area on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Habib Mohammad (33).



Habib, who was riding a motorbike, died on the spot after being hit by a pick-up van on Kushmandi-Buniadpur State Highway. He was returning from his father-in-law’s house in Shintor area. He was rushed to the Kushmandi health centre where the doctors declared him brought dead. On Monday, his body was sent for an autopsy. The driver of the van is absconding. TMC district president Mrinal Sarkar has expressed grief over the incident.