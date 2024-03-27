TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia files nomination

With a message of unity, TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia filed his nomination papers for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. He submitted his nomination by worshipping at the deity Madan Mohan Temple in Cooch Behar and offering prayers at the new mosque in Cooch Behar, accompanied by a huge procession of workers and supporters.

The procession commenced from in front of the Cooch Behar New Town District TMC office, traversing various roads of Cooch Behar town and culminating at Sagar Dighi. Subsequently, the TMC candidates, along with district leaders, proceeded to the District Magistrate’s office to submit the nomination papers to Robin Kumar Mina, the District Magistrate. Present on this occasion were North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, District TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik, Rabindranath Ghosh as the proposer and all the district leaders. Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia stated: “TMC stands united today. As people blessed us today, they are prepared to bid farewell to the ‘Gundaraj’ from Cooch Behar. People aspire to be liberated from the bomb-gun politics of the last five years. The 2019 and 2021 elections are in the past. The TMC candidate will triumph in the Lok Sabha elections based on the accomplishments of TMC in the current Panchayat elections.” However, Cooch Behar district BJP president Sukumar Roy remarked: “Common people know who is still engaging in politics with bombs. People are eager to vote for BJP. As the common people blessed BJP in the previous elections, they will do the same this time.”