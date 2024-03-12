TMC candidate for Darj LS seat, Gopal Lama, arrives to warm welcome in Siliguri

Siliguri: Gopal Lama, Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency returned to a warm welcome to Siliguri from Kolkata on Tuesday. A huge number of workers and supporters of the TMC and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) thronged Bagdogra airport to welcome him. Lama, a retired bureaucrat, has been fielded by the TMC and is being backed by the BGPM. Along with BGPM president Anit Thapa, Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress was at the airport to welcome the candidate. A roadshow was held from Bagdogra airport to ‘Uttara’, a housing complex of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) at Goshaipur. A programme was organised where Gopal Lama was introduced to the people.



“I am being supported by two parties. I am sure that I will win in the elections with everyone’s support. I am a resident of hills and I know the problem of Gorkhas. I have also served both in the Hills and plains, hence I know my constituency well. I will continue my campaign after discussing with leaders of both the parties,” said Gopal Lama.

While introducing Lama, Anit Thapa said: “This time we will surely win in the elections. The situation is completely different in Siliguri now. Trinamool is in power in the corporation, Panchayat, sub-division. This is our responsibility to make Gopal Lama win. If we lose then the Gorkhas will lose and we cannot allow this.”

“BJP made false promises to Gorkhas. It’s been almost 15 years, but they have not fulfilled a single promise. People will not fall in the same trap again. This time we will be in power,” Thapa further added.

Gopal Lama was an administrative official. He has been working as an official since 2010 in North Bengal. He is well-known to the people of North Bengal due to his transferable job. He had retired as the Additional District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Papiya Ghosh said: “After winning corporation, Panchayat and Mahakuma Parishad, our target is Lok Sabha election. We will win the seat.”